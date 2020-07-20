WalletHub names Ann Arbor most educated city in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor has once again topped WalletHub’s list of most educated cities in the United States.

The personal finance company compared 150 of the largest metropolitan statistical areas in the US to assess where the most educated Americans are choosing to live.

Cities were given a score out of 100 points based on 11 key metrics, including quality of public school system, gender and racial gaps in education and number of summer learning opportunities.

Ann Arbor has continuously been at the top of WalletHub’s rankings for many years. This year it received the highest score of 94.23 points, 13 points higher than the next metropolitan area on the list.

According to the report, 55.20% of adults aged 25 and older living in Ann Arbor have obtained a bachelor’s degree. The city also ranks first in having the highest percentage of associate degree holders or college-experienced adults but it tied with other cities for first place of highest percentage of adults with graduate or professional degree holders.

Ann Arbor ranked first in the metric categories of “Educational Attainment” and ‘Quality of Education & Attainment Gap.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here are the top 10 areas:

Ann Arbor, MI San Jose-Sunnyvale-Canta Clara, CA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Durham-Chapel Hill, NC San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Madison, WI Boston-Cambridge-Newtown, MA-NH Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Austin-Round Rock, TX Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

While no other Michigan cities were in the top 10, the Lansing-East Lansing ranked 23, Grand Rapids-Wyoming ranked 64, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn came in at 82 and Flint was 123.

Find more details on the methodology and findings on WalletHub’s study here.