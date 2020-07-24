Theatre NOVA to hold open-air summer concert fundraiser in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – On Aug. 29 and 30, Theatre NOVA, an Ann Arbor-based theater company, will present a socially distanced open-air performance and fundraising concert.

“The Sounds of Summer” fundraiser will be held on the front porch of Theatre NOVA’s yellow barn on West Huron Street. Ticket proceeds will help fund the theater company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 and 4 p.m on Saturday, Aug.30. Tickets are $20 for individuals and $50 for a family of four.

Tickets must be bought in advance online.

Attendees will be given a designated spot and are asked to wear masks.

Theatre NOVA is a resident professional theater company that focuses on new plays and new playwrights. Its mission is to raise awareness and to provide resources for playwrights to develop their work.

Bands and performance details have not yet been released.

Learn more about the summer concert here.

Theatre NOVA is at 410 W. Huron St.