Ann Arbor traffic: new road closures to start downtown Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Just in case you forgot, it’s traffic season in Ann Arbor.

Two more road closures are scheduled to start this week so make sure to give yourself plenty of time if headed downtown.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Ann Street at First Street

Wednesday, July 29–Saturday, Aug. 29

Ann Street will be closed at the intersection of First Street to allow underground water main installation as part of the DDA’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound on Ashley Street to westbound on Miller Avenue to northbound on First Street to Ann Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured southbound on First Street to eastbound on Huron Street to northbound on Ashley Street to Ann Street. Local traffic will be maintained between First Street and Ashley Street.

Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times.

Intersection of Hill Street and South Division Street, and South Division Street between Hill Street and East Madison Street

9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29–3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14.

Beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, Hill Street will be closed to through traffic and northbound South Division Street traffic will be reduced to one lane. Westbound Hill Street traffic will be detoured northwest on Packard Street, then west on East Madison Street, and then south on South Fifth Avenue. Eastbound Hill Street traffic will be detoured north on South Fifth Avenue, then east on East Madison Street and then southeast on Packard Street. Local residences will have access maintained with limited interruption.

Find more information on Ann Arbor traffic closures here.

