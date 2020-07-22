New traffic closures to start in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If you are headed into downtown Ann Arbor on Thursday, you might want to reconsider your route.

A new traffic closure will take place this week with another starting Monday, July 27.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Washington Street at First Street

Thursday, July 23-Friday, July 24

Washington Street will be closed at the intersection of First Street to allow underground conduit installation as part of the Downtown Development Authority’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Westbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Main Street to westbound on Liberty Street to northbound on Third Street to Washington. Eastbound traffic will be detoured southbound on Third Street to eastbound on Liberty Street to northbound on Ashley Street to Washington Street. Local traffic will be maintained between Third Street and First Street and between First Street and Main Street.

Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times.

South Maple Road between Pennsylvania Avenue and Pauline Boulevard

9 a.m. Monday, July 27–3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, South Maple Road will be closed to through vehicle traffic in both directions. Northbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Pauline Boulevard, then northbound West Stadium Boulevard, then westbound West Liberty Street, back to South Maple Road. Southbound South Maple Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound West Liberty Street, then southbound West Stadium Boulevard, then westbound Pauline Boulevard, back to South Maple Road.

Local access to businesses and driveways will be maintained at all times. Pedestrian traffic on the west side of South Maple Road will be detoured to the sidewalk on the east side of the road. Emergency vehicles will need to follow detour.

Find more information on Ann Arbor traffic closures here.

