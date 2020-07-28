Ann Arbor YMCA continues free produce box distribution this week

ANN ARBOR – This Thursday and Friday, Ann Arbor YMCA will visit 15 neighborhoods to distribute free 25lbs. boxes of produce to communities that may not always have access to non-processed foods.

Continuing its efforts to provide relief for food insecurity around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, the YMCA is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Since the first week of June, the Y has distributed almost 250,000 lbs. of fresh produce to 15 neighborhood sites around Washtenaw County.

Through the initiative, community members receive boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, July 30

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Ypsilanti Senior Center: 1015 N. Congress St., Ypsilanti -- 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Westridge Mobile Home Park: 1515 Ridge Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Hamilton Crossing: 596 S. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m.

Friday, July 31