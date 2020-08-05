Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces new ‘Not Too Close’ summer events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Storytelling, music and movies are back for the end of the summer.

A new round of free events have been announced by the Ann Arbor Summer Festival as part of its “Not Too Close” event series.

The series kicked off at the end of July and offers socially distanced concerts and movies at locations around Ann Arbor. Each event is limited to 100 people who must register in advance. Locations are disclosed on registration forms.

First-come, first-served tickets are now available for four new events.

Here’s what is scheduled so far:

Concerts

3 p.m. on Aug. 13 -- La’Ron Williams

5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 -- Sumkali

7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 -- Dani Darling

Movies

10.p.m. on Aug. 15 -- The Wiz

Participants at “Not Too Close” events are required to wear masks unless in their assigned area. Attendees must provide contact information, certify they have not had symptoms of COVID-19, and sign a liability waiver.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever higher than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, severe tiredness/fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, runny nose/congestion, or decreased appetite.

The “Not Too Close” events are offered as part of the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game and sponsored by KLA.

Learn more about the “Not Too Close” events here.