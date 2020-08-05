University of Michigan dance organization raises over $1,500 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan has raised over $1,500 through its first charitable bottle and can drive.

Funds raised by the drive will be donated to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor to support pediatric rehabilitation therapies.

Members of DMUM, a student-run nonprofit organization, collected bottles and cans from the Ann Arbor community throughout July in order to kick-off 2020-21 fundraising efforts for the children’s hospital.

“This drive came at a time when we’ve been in limbo trying to figure out what Fall 2020 will look like for us as a non-profit and student organization on the University of Michigan’s campus,” said Lauren Raich, executive director of Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan, in a statement.

“This effort has really helped us pick up momentum for the year ahead! The amount of cans and bottles we collected was overwhelming, and we want to thank the Ann Arbor community for helping us support the Little Victors at Mott.”

The organization plans to hold additional bottle and can drives for future fundraising efforts.

In April, it raised over $280,000 through its Virtual VictorThon event. The Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan mission is to provide funds for, and raise awareness of, pediatric rehabilitation therapies for children with disabilities and illnesses available at C.S. Mott.

