Michigan Medicine ranked No. 11 hospital in nation by U.S. News & World Report

ANN ARBOR – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released its 2020-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the nation and Michigan Medicine is one of the top 20.

The hospital system ranked as No. 11 and was given an Honor Roll distinction, which is only given out to 20 hospitals.

“At Michigan Medicine, our commitment is to our patients, first and foremost,” Marschall Runge, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan, said in a statement. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team of health care providers.”

Runge is also the chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine and dean of the U-M Medical School.

Five specialty areas within the adult hospitals at Michigan Medicine ranked in the nation’s top 10, including:

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Ophthalmology

Pulmonology

Urology

Michigan Medicine also received national rankings in:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Ear, Nose & Throat

Geriatrics

Gynecology

Nephrology

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

It received recognition for its high performance in Rehabilitation and Rheumatology and was ranked No. 1 in the state of Michigan in the report.

In June, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was ranked by U.S. News and World Report as the top-ranked children’s hospital in Michigan. It was the only hospital to rank in all 10 pediatric specialties.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

For its rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 4,554 community hospitals but only 134 -- just under 3 percent -- were ranked as having at least one specialty.

“Our national ranking is truly an honor,” Jeffrey Desmond, M.D., chief medical officer of Michigan Medicine, said in a statement. “I’m so proud of our collaborative teams, all across the board, for their dedication to providing the highest quality of care to all of our valued patients.”

The top three hospitals in the nation were the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

According to a release from USNWR, the 2020-21 best hospital rankings were based on data pre-dating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the impact of the pandemic on hospitals.

Report methodologies used a combination of care-related indicators and objective measures, including patient experience and safety, quality of nursing, volume, risk-adjusted survival and hospital readmission rates, the release said.

Find the full methodology report for the rankings here.