Ann Arbor YMCA continues free produce distribution Thursday, Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Thursday and Friday, Ann Arbor YMCA will distribute free boxes of produce to communities around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Since the first week of June, the Y has distributed almost 250,000 lbs. of fresh produce. Every week, community members receive almost 1,000 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from national, regional and local suppliers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing its efforts to provide relief for food insecurity the YMCA is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sycamore Meadows Apartments: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Hamilton Crossing: 596 S. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7