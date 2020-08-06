May Mobility expanding in Ann Arbor; highlights leadership in autonomous vehicle technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Autonomous and connected vehicle developer May Mobility is looking to expand its footprint in Ann Arbor.

The company plans to expand all aspects of its services, including enhancements to its autonomous vehicle shuttle fleet, supported with a $700,000 performance grant awarded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund.

Included in the expansion is the addition of 100 high-paying engineering and technology jobs in Ann Arbor.

“With the support of the MEDC, May Mobility is able to grow our team during a crucial time in the race to develop safe, reliable autonomous technologies as we work to improve access to mobility solutions in cities across the country,” Edwin Olson, May Mobility founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with MEDC to help make Southeast Michigan not only a great place for the auto industry, but also a leader in autonomy.”

The expansion project aligns with MEDC strategic focus areas, including fostering high-wage job growth and supporting a business in the mobility industry.

Known for its green autonomous shuttles, May Mobility was created in 2017 as a University of Michigan startup spin-off. It has grown to be a global developer of autonomous shuttles services. With headquarters in Ann Arbor, May Mobility and operates in cities across the United States, including Grand Rapids and Detroit.

In 2019, the AV technology company worked with MEDC and the city of Grand Rapids to form the Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative. The initiative saw autonomous vehicles operating on city streets in Grand Rapids to demonstrate civic infrastructure and operational capabilities of the growing autonomous vehicle market.

May Mobility will work with Ann Arbor SPARK to find candidates to fill the anticipated positions.

Find more information about the positions at https://boards.greenhouse.io/maymobility.

