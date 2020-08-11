Ann Arbor Hungry Howie’s franchisee to open second location, donate proceeds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor Hungry Howie’s franchisee Jinil Patel will open his second location in Tree Town on Wednesday.

The new location will open with a commemorative $7.99 special for large one-topping pizzas.

It will then donate 10% of its sales on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 to the Children’s Creative Center and Dicken Elementary School, respectively.

“I’m proud to be opening my second Hungry Howie’s pizza location in Ann Arbor,” said Patel in a statement. “I hope to introduce our excellent service and delicious, fresh pizza to more people while continuing to build Hungry Howie’s fanbase within the Ann Arbor community.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Between March and June, Patel partnered with 10 elementary schools to provide weekly food to 50 families.

In 2013, Patel opened his first Hungry Howie’s location on Washtenaw Avenue, which is run with his brother Jinesh, who will also help operate the second location.

The new Ann Arbor location of the Michigan-based pizza franchise will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays to Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The location is at 2026 West Stadium Blvd.