Ann Arbor-based Voxel51 launches industry’s first open-source experimentation tool

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, Ann Arbor-based artificial intelligence software company Voxel51 announced the launch of an open-source tool that helps data scientists and machine learning engineers tackle the laborious process of image data management.

Called FiftyOne, the tool assists with rapid dataset experimentation and allows developers and scientists to improve the quality, accuracy and diversity of image datasets to increase the predictive performance of production models.

“Nothing hinders the success of machine learning systems more than poor-quality data. Yet the process of continuous data quality management is incredibly challenging and time consuming,” said Jason Corso, Voxel51 co-founder and CEO. “We created this tool, which brings over 15 years of academic research and experience in creating computer vision and machine learning systems to offer engineers a better toolbox and a more efficient way to improve the quality, accuracy and diversity of image datasets in order to mitigate the consequences of bad data and to improve the predictive performance of production models.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

FiftyOne is the first of its kind in the computer vision industry and reduces the time users need to visualize and analyze their data. Users can filter and sort large image datasets based on classifications, remove duplicate images, rank data samples and discover unique images, among other functions.

The tool uses an interactive dashboard, Python library, and built-in helper functions and tutorials to help users navigate their data to improve predictive performance. Users can change the scale and accuracy of the tool in order to match real-world applications.

Download FiftyOne through the Voxel51 website.

Voxel51 was founded in 2016 by University of Michigan professor Dr. Jason Corso and Dr. Brian Moore. The company helps and computer vision data scientists and machine learning scientists curate data in order to make higher-performing machine learning systems. In April, the company used video analytics to track movement during COVID-19 pandemic.