City of Ann Arbor selects four candidates for city administrator interviews

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Four candidates have been selected by Ann Arbor City Council to be interviewed for the position of City Administrator.

In a closed session on Monday, Aug. 10, the city council decided that it would interview Tom Crawford, Joyce Parker, Cara Pavlicek and Eric Wobser on Aug. 20.

Candidates will be interviewed virtually by a panel of Ann Arbor City Council members, community members and city staff. Interviews will be streamed live on the CTN YouTube channel.

Crawford will be interviewed at 5 p.m., Parker at 5:55 p.m., Pavlicek at 6:50 p.m. and Wobser at 7:45 p.m.

A survey for community feedback will be available to the public on Aug 20.

On Aug. 24, a special city council session will be held to discuss finalists and the next steps towards hiring a city administrator.

In June, Ann Arbor City Council began searching for a replacement for former city administrator Howard Lazarus, who was fired in February without cause through a vote of 7-4.

The following information about the four candidates comes from the City of Ann Arbor:

Tom Crawford is currently the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Ann Arbor, since 2004. He previously worked for Ford Motor Company's lending, product planning, and product development units. Crawford earned a master of business administration degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Joyce Parker is currently the Deputy State Treasurer for the State of Michigan, since 2019. She has also served as the president and chief executive officer of The Municipal Group, an assistant city manager for the city of Jackson, township manager for Buena Vista Charter Township, city manager for the cities of Inkster and Saginaw and community development director for Flint, Mich. Parker earned a masters degree in public administration from the University of Michigan-Flint and an undergraduate degree in marketing from Kent State University.

Cara Pavlicek is currently the Village Manager of Oak Park, Ill., a position she has held since 2012 when she was named the Interim Manager while working in the organization as a Department Director. She also worked in Downers Grove, Illinois as Village Manager and La Vista, Nebraska as City Administrator. Pavlicek earned a master's degree from the University of Iowa in Public Affairs and an undergraduate degree from the University of Washington in Economics.

Eric Wobser is currently the City Manager of Sandusky, Ohio, since 2014. Previously, Wobser served as the Executive Director of Ohio City Incorporated and Special Projects Manager to the Mayor of Cleveland. He earned a juris degree from the University of Michigan Law School and an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Ohio.