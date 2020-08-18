Ann Arbor Summer Festival to broadcast three ‘Not Too Close’ events this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Missed Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s “Not Too Close” summer concerts? Don’t worry, the festival has you covered.

At 8 p.m. from Thursday, Aug. 20, to Saturday, Aug. 22, A2SF will broadcast three concerts on its social media pages.

Catch performances by Joan Belgrave on Aug.20, Trey Priest on Aug. 21 and Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits on Aug.22 online.

Each performance has been recorded and edited by the Ann Arbor District Library.

Watch the concerts through YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

In an email, A2SF said that concerts from the Aug. 13 “Not Too Close” events will be broadcast next week but details have not been announced.

In July, A2SF announced that it would host a series of limited capacity outdoor events at different locations around Ann Arbor. Each event is limited to 100 people. Free tickets are made available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The series is done in collaboration with the AADL Summer Game and through a sponsorship with KLA.

Learn more about the events here.