Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA is handing out free boxes of produce this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Continuing its efforts to help community members facing food insecurity, the Ann Arbor YMCA will provide neighborhood sites free produce this Thursday and Friday.

Since June 3, the Y has given out almost 1,000 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables every week. Each box contains produce from regional farmers and is supplied through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, Aug. 20

Sycamore Meadows: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Aspen Chase: 2960 International Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

1500 South Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Hamilton Crossing: 596 S. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. until supplies last

Friday, Aug. 21