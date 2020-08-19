Construction on Ann Arbor’s southeast side starts Wednesday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The weather might be getting cooler but summer isn’t over, and neither is construction season.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 19., drivers on Ann Arbor’s southeast side can expect delays due to a road closure on eastbound Washtenaw Avenue.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Washtenaw Avenue between South Huron Parkway and Pittsfield Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, eastbound Washtenaw Avenue between South Huron Parkway and Pittsfield Boulevard will be reduced to one lane of traffic for curb and gutter work as well as installation of a bus pad. Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on the north side of the street as is normally the case.

