Ann Arbor Police Department announces University of Michigan partnership for fall term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department has announced a collaboration with the University of Michigan to encourage students and community members to follow public health guidance this fall.

Small teams consisting of volunteers and U-M and AAPD Community Engagement officers will canvass the campus and surrounding areas to “serve as a visible presence and reminder to students and other community members of the need to follow public health guidance,” according to the statement.

The teams will canvass from noon to midnight every day of the week at the start of the semester. During the fall, canvassing teams will work from noon to midnight from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The announcement was made through AAPD social media.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Read the statement below:

“The Ann Arbor Police Department has been working in collaboration with the University of Michigan to plan for a safe start to the University’s 2020 fall semester. COVID-19, large gatherings, and harmful alcohol behavior are all concerns this year. Significant planning efforts have been undertaken this year by our Michigan and City of Ann Arbor agencies to identify ways to help our community manage this unprecedented situation.

Canvassing teams of 2-3 individuals including students, staff/faculty/volunteers and Community Engagement officers from UMPD and AAPS will work from noon-midnight seven days a week at the start of the semester and then move to Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (noon-midnight) only through the fall term.

These teams will travel across campus and through the near campus neighborhoods to serve as a visible presence and reminder to students and other community members of the need to follow public health guidance.

In addition, the University of Michigan has created a telephone hotline to allow community-based public health concerns to be addressed via a system that has been designed to reduce the need for law enforcement for a firstresponse.

Please call this hotline to report non-emergency issues in off-campus student housing areas, (734)647-3000. "