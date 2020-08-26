Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA is handing out free boxes of produce this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those facing food insecurity can turn to the Ann Arbor YMCA this Thursday and Friday for free boxes of produce.

In partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, the Y is giving out free boxes of fruit and vegetables from local and regional farmers.

Since June 3, the Y has given out almost 1,000 boxes of produce every week.

This week, boxes will be available at 14 distribution sites.

There will be no food distribution by the Ann Arbor YMCA for the week of August 31 nor the week of September 7.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public. Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, Aug. 27

Sycamore Meadows: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Orchard Grove Mobile Home Park: 2835 S. Wagner Rd., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2 p.m. (closed community site)

Future YMCA branch site: 1500 S. Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Coachville Mobile Home Park: 3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti -- 3-3:30 p.m. (closed community site)

Hamilton Crossing: 596 S. Hamilton St., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Arbor Meadows: 5229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti -- 4-5 p.m.

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. until supplies last

Friday, Aug. 28