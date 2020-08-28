City of Ann Arbor: Thursday sewage overflow caused by blockage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A sewage overflow in downtown Ann Arbor on Thursday afternoon was caused by a blockage, according to the City of Ann Arbor.

The overflow, located near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Chaplin Street, resulted in an estimated 250 gallons of sanitary sewage leaving an 8-inch sanitary sewer pipe through a manhole cover. The sewage moved down the gutter into a storm drain and ended up reaching Allen Creek.

An investigation by City of Ann Arbor Public Works found that the blockage was the result of roots and rocks in the pipe, which were removed by work crews.

According to protocol, city staff has notified the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Find the notification from the city here.

