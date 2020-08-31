Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club to host Immigration Nation benefit event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blue LLama Jazz Club in downtown Ann Arbor is celebrating the rich immigrant history of the U.S. with trumpeter Charlie Porter and Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the jazz club will offer a free music improvisation workshop with Porter and an afternoon of talks and speeches from community leaders.

Registration for the workshop, to be held in the BLJC performance space, is required. Register here. Participants must bring their own instruments and wear a mask.

The workshop will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 2:30 p.m.

Community speakers will present for three hours starting at 3 p.m.

Ticketed shows by the Charlie Porter Quintet, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., will round out the evening. Tickets cost $65 and include a three-course dinner.

Donations will benefit Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, a private nonprofit social services agency that has served the Ann Arbor community since 1993.

A Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer, Porter combined his Lebanese, Greek and Italian heritage with global and jazz influences for his latest album, “Immigration Nation.”

The Blue LLama Jazz Club is located at 314 S. Main Street.