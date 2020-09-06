Ann Arbor ReUse Center announces permanent closure

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After closing in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ReUse Center of Ann Arbor announced Wednesday it will not be reopening.

In an update on its official website, the large thrift store said it would not reopen due to many factors, including the challenges of the pandemic and “inability to negotiate fair and sustainable rent terms with our landlord.”

Recycle Ann Arbor is looking into how “future reuse efforts” will continue. It is unknown if this will mean a new store or a different program.

“We thank the community for the many years of shopping and donating at the Reuse Center,” the website said. “We hope that you will continue to reuse, repair, refurbish, and donate usable goods to the many local thrift stores.”

Recycling and waste services will still continue at the Drop Off Station on East Ellsworth Road and the Recovery Yard on Jackson Road.

