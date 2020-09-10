The Circ Bar reopens in downtown Ann Arbor with new outdoor patio

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After closing in March, The Circ Bar in downtown Ann Arbor is officially reopening this weekend with a new outdoor space and mural.

Located next to the building the houses The Circ Bar, the new patio is over 5,000 square-feet and offers visitors an outside space to relax, enjoy live music and try drink specials.

Owner Roger Ahn said the bar decided to remain closed over the past six months in order to observe best practices and to create a safe environment for patrons and staff.

“What we realized was that we needed a lot more outdoor space that previously we just didn’t have,” Ahn said. “All summer we worked and created more than 5,000 square-feet now, of new, open, ventilated outdoor space.”

The reopening coincides with the completion of “Not afraid to dance”, a vibrant 25-foot-by-50-foot mural by artist and Ann Arbor native Gary Horton as part of the new Ann Arbor Art Center’s A2AC Murals project.

Ahn said that the mural represents how people are trying to stay optimistic in a time when they face a lot of negativity, like the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Patio patrons can expect to see food trucks and live music. This Friday and Saturday, guests will be able to try Argentinian empanadas Brava Empanadas food truck and try out drink specials like “Box-tails” and Circ’s version of spiked Sunny Delight.

Alternative indie band Models + Architects will perform on Friday, while The Circ Bar regular Camila Ballario will perform on Saturday. Ahn said that, over time, more outdoor musical events may happen.

For those who can’t get away from their family (both the human and furry), the patio space is family and dog-friendly.

For guests wanting a higher view of the city, The Circ Bar has also reopened its second-floor roof-deck. Once they walk around to the back of the property, patrons can go up a set of stairs to access the roof-deck so as to avoid going into the building, which is closed.

The roof-deck will have a full bar but not the drink specials enjoy by patio patrons.

The patio space and roof-deck bar will open from 4-11 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

The rest of The Circ Bar, including its indoor spaces and kitchen, will remain closed.

The Circ Bar is at 210 S. 1st St.