Pinball Pete’s to reopen this weekend at reduced capacity

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The popular Ann Arbor arcade Pinball Pete’s, located on University Avenue, will reopen Friday and Saturday night with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the arcade’s Facebook page, Pinball Pete’s will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. both days at reduced capacity with added precautions to keep customers and staff safe.

In addition to a mask requirement, the arcade said hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the store and that employees will regularly sanitize the machines as they are used.

The Ann Arbor location is the only opening currently and plans for reopening Pinball Pete’s in East Lansing have not been revealed.

Customers are urged to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

