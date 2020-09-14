Construction projects to impact Ann Arbor traffic this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Commuting to work this week? Make sure to plan ahead.

Three new road construction projects will impact traffic downtown and on the east side of Ann Arbor starting Monday.

Weather permitting, two of the projects will be completed by the end of the week.

Below is the city of Ann Arbor announcement:

Glazier Way between Huron Parkway and Green Road, Green Road between Glazier Way and Plymouth Road:

Monday, Sept. 14 – Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Glazier Way will close in the eastbound direction with traffic being detoured northerly on Huron Parkway, east on Plymouth Road, and southerly on Green Road. The contractor will maintain westbound Glazier Way traffic. In addition, Green Road will close in the northbound direction with traffic being detoured westerly on Glazier Way, northerly on Huron Parkway, and easterly on Plymouth Road. The contractor will maintain southbound Green Road traffic. These detours will only be in place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. while the contractor is working and will not operate simultaneously. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, weather permitting.

During construction the contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic. It will maintain and detour bicycle traffic as required.

Liberty Street at First Street

Monday, Sept. 14–Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, Liberty Street will be closed leading up to the intersection of First Street for road paving. Vehicles traveling westbound on Liberty Street will be detoured south on Main Street, west on William Street, then north on Second Street back to Liberty Street. Vehicles traveling eastbound will be detoured south on Second Street, east on William Street, then north on Ashley Street back to Liberty Street. Local traffic will be maintained between Second and First streets and between First and Main streets. Pedestrian through-traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, and the road reopened to vehicle traffic.

Broadway Street between Swift Street and Maiden Lane:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 a.m.– Monday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the right vehicle lane of northeast-bound Broadway Street will be closed from Swift Street to Maiden Lane for construction of a dedicated right turn lane. Pedestrians will be directed to cross from the southeast side of Broadway Street to the northwest side of Broadway Street at Swift Street. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.