Here’s where Ann Arbor YMCA is handing out free boxes of produce Thursday, Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mch. – On Thursday and Friday, the Ann Arbor YMCA will hand out free boxes of produce to community members faced with food insecurity.

Boxes will be distributed at eight neighborhood sites within Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

In partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, the organization has given out 25 lbs. boxes of fruit and vegetables from local and regional farmers since June.

Unless noted as closed, sites are open to the public.

Updates regarding distributions sites will be made on the Ann Arbor YMCA Facebook page.

Pick up is at the following distribution locations and times:

Thursday, Sept. 17

Sycamore Meadows: 1273 Stamford Ct., Ypsilanti -- 11:30 a.m. to noon (closed community site)

Forrest Knoll: 693 Arbor Dr., Ypsilanti -- 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Evergreen Apartments: 3089 Woodland Hills Dr., Ann Arbor -- 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Future YMCA branch site: 1500 S. Huron Rd., Ypsilanti Township -- 2:30-6 p.m. (until supplies last)

Fresh Start Church: 623 Oak St., Ypsilanti -- 4 p.m. until supplies last

Friday, Sept. 18