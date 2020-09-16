Submit questions, participate in public Q&A session on Gelman plume litigation

ANN ARBOR – Local and federal officials will hold a joint public session via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions residents have about the Gelman dioxane plume and ongoing litigation.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, Ann Arbor City Council, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Intervenors' expert Dr. Lawrence Lemke will be leading the public Q&A ahead of a vote on the Fourth Amended and Restated Consent Judgment for the Gelman Sciences site. Trustees of Scio and Ann Arbor townships and heads of the Huron River Watershed Council have been invited to take part in the session.

The plume is a toxic pollution by chemical plant Gelman Sciences in Scio Township that’s been seeping into the area’s soil and groundwater since the late 1960s. The manmade compound, 1,4-dioxane, is categorized by the EPA as “a probable human carcinogen.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Trace levels of the chemical have been detected in the city of Ann Arbor’s drinking water supply from Barton Pond starting in Feb. 2019.

Questions for the Sept. 24 event should be submitted to gelmanquestions@a2gov.org by Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the case and cleanup efforts, visit the city of Ann Arbor’s Gelman 1,4-Dioxane Litigation website.