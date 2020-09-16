University of Michigan Museum of Art invites students to study in museum apse

ANN ARBOR – Talk about an inspiring space.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art is inviting students to reserve physically distanced study spaces in its iconic Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Apse. The impressive two-story space features a soaring 40-foot skylight, marble floors and an art installation.

The 22 study spaces feature individual power outlets, comfortable leather chairs and, according to UMMA, are “paired with unique art-related activities for when you need a mental break.”

Read: See what’s inside the University of Michigan Museum of Art in Ann Arbor

Study hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The spaces are free and open to all U-M students and can be reserved here.

