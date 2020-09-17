Washtenaw County to offer free COVID-19 testing in Ypsilanti Sept. 19, 26

YPSILANTI – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced two new pop-up testing sites in Ypsilanti on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Testing at the community sites are free to anyone. No insurance is needed and no symptoms are required to receive a test.

Locations

Saturday, Sept. 19

Washtenaw County Health Department. Enter at 22 Center St., Ypsilanti from Michigan Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Ypsilanti District Library at 5577 Whittaker Road.

Hours at both sites will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community members who decide to get tested are asked to register ahead and not to line up early.

Register here

Members of the National Guard will be on site to assist with testing. Results may take up to 7 days but are usually in after 3 to 4 days.

“Coronavirus is still circulating in our community, and free testing for everyone remains important,” Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County, said in a statement. “Since there is at least some risk any time you’re out in public or interacting with others, we must continue to use the tools we have to reduce the spread of illness and prevent as many cases as possible. That means continuing to use face coverings, maintain 6ft distance, clean hands frequently and following all Health Department guidance, if you test positive or are exposed to a positive case.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The Health Department asks that anyone who has symptoms seek immediate testing. Those who may have been exposed to the virus but have no symptoms are asked to self-quarantine and wait 7-10 days before getting tested. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and individuals with the coronavirus are considered contagious 48 hours before their symptoms emerge.

According to the health department, anyone who is tested should stay away from others until they receive their results. For those experiencing symptoms, it is advised to stay home and limit contact with all members of their household.

For the latest updates on cases, testing options and more in Washtenaw County, visit www.washtenaw.org/covid19.

To contact the Health Department, leave a message at 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.