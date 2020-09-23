80ºF

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Police Department looking for missing 71-year-old man

Richard Allen Clark, Sr. is considered endangered missing

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Richard Allen Clark, Sr. walked away from the Michigan Medicine Emergency Room on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4:50 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security is asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man who walked away from the Michigan Medicine Emergency Room yesterday.

Richard Allen Clark, Sr. was last seen at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, when he walked about from the Michigan Medicine Emergency Room.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and is considered an endangered missing person.

According to U-M DPSS, Clark is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 134 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a green and gray plaid long sleeve shirt.

Clark currently resides in Novi.

If you have any information contact U-M Police Department at 734-763-1131 or email U-M Police detectives West or Mathews at mjmath@umich.edu or nfrsdlaw@umich.edu.

