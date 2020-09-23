University of Michigan Police Department looking for missing 71-year-old man

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security is asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man who walked away from the Michigan Medicine Emergency Room yesterday.

Richard Allen Clark, Sr. was last seen at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, when he walked about from the Michigan Medicine Emergency Room.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and is considered an endangered missing person.

According to U-M DPSS, Clark is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 134 pounds. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a green and gray plaid long sleeve shirt.

Clark currently resides in Novi.

If you have any information contact U-M Police Department at 734-763-1131 or email U-M Police detectives West or Mathews at mjmath@umich.edu or nfrsdlaw@umich.edu.