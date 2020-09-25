72ºF

Ann Arbor to host virtual workshop for floodplain property owners Oct. 8

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

All property owners who own homes in the floodplain are invited to participate in the Oct. 8 public session.
ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor will be hosting workshop for floodplain property owners on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m.

The event will cover a flood zone mapping demonstration, proposed ordinance changes under consideration for properties in the floodplain and a Q&A session.

Instructions on how to join the session, from the city’s website:

  • To join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device please use this link. Passcode: 004857
  • To join by phone dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: 206.337 9723 or 213.338.8477 or 877.853.5247 (Toll Free) or 888.788.0099 (Toll Free). Webinar ID: 928-5753-3070
  • International dial-in numbers are available.

Watch this similar session from July 16, 2020:

For those who would like to request accommodations, including sign language interpreters, contact the City Clerk’s office at 734-794-6140 or email cityclerk@a2gov.org. Requests should be made more than two business days in advance.

