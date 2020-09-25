Matthaei Botanical Gardens seeks artists to exhibit work in Visitor Center

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens is hosting an open call for artists to exhibit their work in its Visitor Center.

Although the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gallery is currently being booked for 2021 and 2022.

The center is searching for traditional or contemporary nature-based artwork. A minimum of 25 works should be ready for exhibition. Both individuals and groups of artists are welcome to apply.

“Matthaei Botanical Gardens is dedicated to promoting environmental enjoyment, stewardship and sustainability,” reads a statement on its website. “Art exhibits in our Visitor Center connect to a vast audience from the local area and abroad, from young and old, and from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.”

While 2D media is preferred, some 3D art can be accommodated.

Applications will be judged on a rotating basis.

Click here to apply.

Have questions? Contact Alexis Ford at forda@umich.edu or 734-647-8391.

