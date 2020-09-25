Support Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater, State Theatre with limited time T-shirt

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – Support the Michigan Theater and State Theatre just by wearing a T-shirt.

Created by MGoBlog and Underground Printing, the T-shirt celebrates Ann Arbor’s two iconic independent theaters, which temporarily closed their doors to audiences in March.

On a navy blue background, marquees for the historic Michigan Theater and the Art Deco State Theatre sit in front of Burton Tower under a full moon.

T-shirts are $25 and only available for order until midnight on Oct. 5.

Money raised by T-shirt sales will go to the theaters, according to MGoBlog.

Since closing their doors, the theaters have entertained movie buffs and film fans by offering online screenings of a rotating selection of films.

