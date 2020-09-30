U-M, Ann Arbor District Library to host forum on misinformation, fake news on Friday

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s AI lab is partnering with the Ann Arbor District Library to present “AI to Address Misinformation and Fake News” on Friday.

The live webinar will be streamed on AADL’s YouTube channel and will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will include a Q&A session. Pre-registration is required.

Click here to register.

Speakers include U-M professors Ceren Budak of the School of Information and Rada Mihalcea of Michigan AI. The event will be moderated by professor Benjamin Kuipers of Michigan AI.

With the upcoming federal elections and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, misinformation is flooding social media feeds, blogs and news outlets. The event’s speakers will discuss how Artificial Intelligence can be used to identify and potentially curb the spread of misinformation and fake news.

Read more about the panelists, according to Michigan AI:

Ceren Budak is an Assistant Professor of Information, School of Information and Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, College of Engineering at the University of Michigan. Her research interests lie in the area of computational social science. She is particularly interested in the use of large scale data sets and computational techniques to study problems with policy, social and political implications.

Rada Mihalcea is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan and the Director of the Michigan Artificial Intelligence Lab. Her research interests are in computational linguistics, with a focus on lexical semantics, multilingual natural language processing, and computational social sciences. Together with her research lab and collaborators, she has worked on the problem of automatic deception detection for more than ten years, addressing among others the detection of deception in language and multimodal streams, the identification of fake news, and identity deception. She is the recipient of a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers awarded by President Obama (2009) and a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery (2019).

