55ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Health Department to offer no cost flu vaccines at several locations

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Health, Washtenaw County Health Department, Good Health, Flu Shot, Vaccines, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Flu, Flu Vaccine, Family, Immunization, COVID-19
A nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination for a patient at the CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic on Sept. 3, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida.
A nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination for a patient at the CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic on Sept. 3, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) will offer free flu vaccines to community members during several events over the next few weeks.

Vaccines offered at the WCHD protect against four strains of the flu. It is recommended that everyone six-months-old and older get the flu vaccine every year.

All of the WCDH events are no cost drive-thru events.

“We don’t know how severe the flu season will be this year,” said WCHD medical director Juan Luiz Marquez in a release. “But we know COVID-19 will still be circulating. It is especially important for everyone eligible to get their flu vaccine this year. Good vaccine coverage and continued use of handwashing, face coverings, and social distance are our best strategies for reducing the impact of flu locally.”

Community members going to the health department events should bring identification as well as insurance cards. Those without insurance will still be able to receive vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs.

Injectable shots and nasal mist are expected to be available at the WCHD events.

  Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here’s where you can find the WCHD flu shots:

When?Where?
Oct 3
1:30-4:30 p.m.		St. Francis of Assisi
2250 E. Stadium Blvd
Ann Arbor
Oct. 5
9 a.m.-3 p.m.		WCHD Parking Lot
555 Towner St.
Ypsilanti
Oct. 8
1-5 p.m.		Emanuel United Church of Christ
324 W. Main St.
Manchester
Oct. 10
10 a.m.-2 p.m.		N. Huron Parking Lot
29 N. Huron St.
Ypsilanti
Oct. 15
5-7:30 p.m.		Coachville Mobile Home Park
3423 Carpenter Rd.
Ypsilanti
Oct. 17
10 a.m.-2 p.m.		(Former) Whitmore Lake Middle School
8877 Main St.
Whitmore Lake
Oct. 19
1-5 p.m.		Christian Love Fellowship Church
1601 Stamford Rd.
Superior Twp
Oct. 22
5-7:30 p.m.		Westridge Mobile Home Park
1515 Ridge Rd.
Superior Twp
Nov. 2
9 a.m.-3 p.m.		WCHD Parking Lot
555 Towner St.
Ypsilanti

Spanish interpreters will be available during the Oct. 3, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 events in partnership with Mexiquenses.

Community partners are also offering flu shots for specific groups.

Find a list of flu vaccine events and community partner events at washtenaw.org/flushots.

Two of the community flu vaccine events we posted about earlier today have been cancelled (10/3 and 10/4 at Christ the...

Posted by Washtenaw County Health Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Related:

C.S. Mott Poll: 1 in 3 parents to skip child’s flu shot during pandemic

Many parents planning to skip flu shots for children despite warnings from experts

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid 'twindemic

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: