Washtenaw County Health Department to offer no cost flu vaccines at several locations

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) will offer free flu vaccines to community members during several events over the next few weeks.

Vaccines offered at the WCHD protect against four strains of the flu. It is recommended that everyone six-months-old and older get the flu vaccine every year.

All of the WCDH events are no cost drive-thru events.

“We don’t know how severe the flu season will be this year,” said WCHD medical director Juan Luiz Marquez in a release. “But we know COVID-19 will still be circulating. It is especially important for everyone eligible to get their flu vaccine this year. Good vaccine coverage and continued use of handwashing, face coverings, and social distance are our best strategies for reducing the impact of flu locally.”

Community members going to the health department events should bring identification as well as insurance cards. Those without insurance will still be able to receive vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs.

Injectable shots and nasal mist are expected to be available at the WCHD events.

Here’s where you can find the WCHD flu shots:

When? Where? Oct 3

1:30-4:30 p.m. St. Francis of Assisi

2250 E. Stadium Blvd

Ann Arbor Oct. 5

9 a.m.-3 p.m. WCHD Parking Lot

555 Towner St.

Ypsilanti Oct. 8

1-5 p.m. Emanuel United Church of Christ

324 W. Main St.

Manchester Oct. 10

10 a.m.-2 p.m. N. Huron Parking Lot

29 N. Huron St.

Ypsilanti Oct. 15

5-7:30 p.m. Coachville Mobile Home Park

3423 Carpenter Rd.

Ypsilanti Oct. 17

10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Former) Whitmore Lake Middle School

8877 Main St.

Whitmore Lake Oct. 19

1-5 p.m. Christian Love Fellowship Church

1601 Stamford Rd.

Superior Twp Oct. 22

5-7:30 p.m. Westridge Mobile Home Park

1515 Ridge Rd.

Superior Twp Nov. 2

9 a.m.-3 p.m. WCHD Parking Lot

555 Towner St.

Ypsilanti

Spanish interpreters will be available during the Oct. 3, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 events in partnership with Mexiquenses.

Community partners are also offering flu shots for specific groups.

Find a list of flu vaccine events and community partner events at washtenaw.org/flushots.

Two of the community flu vaccine events we posted about earlier today have been cancelled (10/3 and 10/4 at Christ the... Posted by Washtenaw County Health Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

