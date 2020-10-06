Washtenaw County Farm Bureau to host agricultural trick or treat in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Trick-or-treating looks a bit different this year.

Between 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, families with children 12-years-old and younger will be able to experience free drive-thru agricultural trick-or-treating at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

By visiting 15 stations, participants will be able to enjoy different Michigan foods and products. Stations include treats like doughnuts, cranberries, honey, flowers and apples as well as things like wheat, livestock, eggs and pumpkins.

Children will also receive a goodie bag of agriculture activities and fun items.

Hosted by the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau, the free event will be in the pavilion of Building B.

Treats are guaranteed to the first 200 children.

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds are at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

