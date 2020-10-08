Meet two University of Michigan students raising funds for Alzheimer’s research

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Two students from the University of Michigan are working to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Lyric Kleber and Vidisha Naini will join nearly 500 residents walking in the Alzheimer’s Association Washtenaw County Walk to End Alzheimer’s to help older generations and care takers.

“This is an important mission to me because it’s such a devastating disease that can seem so helpless at times,” said Kleber, whose great-grandmother passed from Alzheimer’s.

Kleber is working on a master’s degree in public health and became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter through his role as community service chair of the U-M Men’s Rugby Club. He got his team, and other club sports, involved in the Walk’s mission.

“Building this kind of community and support can do a lot for caretakers, and the research that happens as a result of our fundraising is crucial,” said Kleber.

Public health student Naini also became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s through a U-M organization.

“Last year, my pre-health organization, Alpha Epsilon Delta, was looking for a philanthropic organization to connect with,” said Naini, adding that the organization was specifically looking to do work with geriatric care.

“It is important to Walk because Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease that has fractured the lives of many. There is so much potential for research and treatment being done at universities all over the country, including here at the University of Michigan," Naini said.

She has been volunteering with older populations since high school.

Participants have already raised over $86,000 but the Walk has a goal of raising $235,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Fundraising will continue through Dec. 31.

Walk details

The virtual opening ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 with speakers and a Promise Flowers presentation.

Residents can complete their walk and then drive to Concordia University between noon and 3 p.m. to visit the Walk’s traditional Promise Garden, which symbolizes the reasons why participants walk.

Registration is free. Individuals or teams can earn badges and receive prizes as they hit different fundraising goals.

Learn more about Alzheimer’s Association Washtenaw County Walk to End Alzheimer’s here.

