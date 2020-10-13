KLA Foundation, American Heart Association create $1.5 million Social Equity Fund

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The American Heart Association and the KLA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of tech company KLA, have partnered together to create the $1.5 million KLA Social Equity Fund.

Grants from the fund will provide financial help to nonprofit organizations focused on removing barriers to health necessities for individuals at higher risk for cardiovascular disease.

The KLA Social Equity Fund will take a hyper-local focus and is specifically targeted around KLA headquarters locations, including it’s California and metro Detroit locations, according to a news release.

The international tech company opened a research and development facility in Ann Arbor in 2019.

“KLA employees have a long-standing commitment to making a difference in our communities,” said John Van Camp, executive vice president, human resources at KLA. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to work with the American Heart Association and encourage more companies to step up, take action and create real, systemic change for good.”

Applications for the fund are now open and will be accepted until Nov. 11.

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 21, the American Heart Association will hold a virtual town hall event for nonprofits interested in applying for grants from the KLA Social Equity Fund.

Through the virtual event organizations working on sustainable, long-term solutions to issues including food insecurity, housing insecurity, income equality and health care access can learn about the submission process.