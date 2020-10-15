Quality 16 reopens in Ann Arbor with new management, $6 tickets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Take the whole family to the movies without it costing an arm and a leg.

Having reopened on Oct. 9, the Quality 16 theater on Ann Arbor’s far west side will now operate as GQT Movies. To attracted community member movie buffs, GQT Movies' new management has lowered movie ticket and concession prices.

“We understand that entertainment options have gotten more and more expensive for families and individuals and that is why we slashed our ticket pricing in Ann Arbor by almost half,” said Mark McSparin, president of GQT Movies in a release. “Our model is to offer value in concert with high quality through cleanliness, customer service and a guest focused approach.”

Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices:

Evening shows after 6 p.m.: $5.99

Matinees (noon to 6 p.m.): $4.99

Morning shows starting before noon: $3.99 (include free 46 oz. popcorn per ticket)

Film fans can anticipate specials, including $3 “family throwback classics”, $3.99 tickets for Mondays and Tuesdays shows and Tuesday 2sDays packages of two movie tickets, two small soft drinks and a small tub of popcorn for $20.

Theaters across the state reopened on Oct. 9 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-183 on Sept. 25. Through the order, movie theaters can operate with limited capacity.

GQT Movies is at 3686 Jackson Rd.