Road closures in Ann Arbor to start Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor drivers can expect extra congestion in the downtown area for the next week starting on Saturday.

According to the City of Ann Arbor, a portion of Miller Avenue will be closed all day this Saturday. Then, from Thursday, Oct. 22 to Saturday, Oct. 24 the part of Liberty Street leading up to the First Street intersection will be closed.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic are expected to be maintained despite the closures.

Here’s the city’s notice:

Miller Avenue between North Seventh Street and Chapin Street:

Saturday, Oct. 17.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Miller Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic operating intermittently in one direction at a time using flag controls of traffic to perform this bike lane paving work. The contractor expects to complete the work on this date, weather permitting.

The contractor will maintain pedestrian traffic and bicycle traffic.

Liberty Street at First Street:

Thursday, Oct. 22–Saturday, Oct. 24

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Liberty Street will be closed leading up to the intersection of First Street for road paving. Vehicles traveling westbound on Liberty Street will be detoured south on Main Street, west on William Street, then north on Second Street back to Liberty Street. Vehicles travelling eastbound will be detoured south on Second Street, east on William Street, then north on Ashley Street back to Liberty Street. Local traffic will be maintained between Second and First streets and between First and Main Street.

Pedestrian through traffic will be maintained on one side of the street at all times. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, and the road reopened to vehicle traffic.

