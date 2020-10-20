Experience drive-thru Halloween light show near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Here’s a safe and fun event for the whole family.

Medical specialty camp for children with serious health challenges North Star Reach will host a Drive-Thru Halloween Glow & Lights Show this season.

The drive through the camp will feature spook-tacular illuminated displays, a wooded wonderland and singing jack-o'-lanterns. The event will also feature trick-or-treating for kids and visitors are encouraged to come in costume.

Families can choose from four dates. Each day has 20 available time slots of 30 minutes.

Tickets are $25 per car and all proceeds benefit North Star Reach, which provides a free summer camp experience for families with children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. Each admission includes a Halloween-themed grab bag full of surprises.

Halloween displays will be featured throughout the camp's 105-acre grounds. (©John Baird 2020 | North Star Reach)

Dates and times:

Friday, Oct. 23rd | 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30th | 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31st | 7 p.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1st | 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Guests will be greeted at the gate upon arrival and will drive down a dirt road to the camp. Along the way, keep an eye out for volunteers in costume.

From there, illuminated displays and musical lights will be spread throughout the 105-acre camp.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

North Star Reach is at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney.