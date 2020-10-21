Ann Arbor City Council extends downtown street closures through November

ANN ARBOR – City Council unanimously approved on Monday night the extension of downtown street closures for businesses to continue operating outdoors through Nov. 30.

The closures were originally set to end on Nov. 1.

As the winter months approach, restaurants owners have expressed concern over losing outdoor seating which has allowed them to accommodate more customers during the summer and fall.

“I appreciate the support this body has given our small businesses in downtown," said councilmember Ali Ramlawi, owner of Jerusalem Garden restaurant on E. Liberty. "I know it was a big ask - that was generously reciprocated by the DDA and the city in helping the merchants through a very difficult time.”

The closures include:

Main Street from William Street to Liberty Street

Main Street from Liberty Street to Washington Street

Washington Street from South Ashley to Main Street

Maynard Street from East Liberty Street to East William Street (seven days a week)

East Liberty Street from Thompson Street to South State Street

South State Street from East Washington Street to East William Street

Closures will continue to be in effect from 2 p.m. on Fridays through 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Maynard Street closure will move to a weekend-only closure on Nov. 2.

Ramlawi said city administrator Tom Crawford can end the closures at any time if they are deemed unsafe due to weather events.