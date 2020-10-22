Ann Arbor Fire Department hiring for fire recruit position

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Fire Department is looking to fill the open position of Fire Recruit.

For the first time in 15 years, AAFD is hiring untrained applications to become firefighters and EMTs, according to a Facebook post.

The Fire Recruit will attend fire academy and EMT classes; help with administrative and clerical duties; assist with safety education, community and recruitment events; and maintain departmental equipment, buildings and grounds, among other related duties.

The position pays $18 per hour and comes with additional benefits including paid vacation time, sick days, a city matched 401(a) plan, tuition reimbursement and healthcare plans.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid driver’s license and possess a high school diploma or GED along with one of the following:

Fifteen credit hours from an accredited college

DD214/active military guard/or reserve

An EMPCO score of 75% or more

Applications are not being accepted through Facebook.

Learn more about Fire Recruit duties, benefits and requirements here.