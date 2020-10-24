Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena reopens for lessons, hockey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Grab your skates and hit the ice.

The Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena is reopening for limited skating lessons and adult recreational hockey for the 2020-21 season.

The arena will operate under safety guidelines based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

No public skating or drop-in hockey sessions are offered right now.

Community members at the ice rink must be masked and maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and people outside of their household.

Employees, participants and guests are all be required to complete a health screening before entering the facility.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lessons

There will be three skating lesson sessions between Oct. 21 and April 25, each containing six to eight classes. Ann Arbor residents will pay $55-72 per person per session, while non-residents will pay $72-90 per skater per session.

The ice arena will offer lessons at four levels: Snow Plow Sam, Basic Skills, Freestyle and Adult Instructional.

Skaters attending lessons may bring one guest and have to leave within 10 minutes of the end of their lesson. Skates will be available but helmets will not so skaters must bring their own.

Find out more about skating lesson sessions here.

Hockey

Competitive B, C and D team league games will run from mid-October to late April. Team play is governed by USA Hockey/MAHA regulations, costs $5,000 per team and players must have USA Hockey insurance.

There will be three recreational adult hockey sessions from mid-October to late April, with seventeen games played on Tuesday evenings and Saturday afternoons or evenings. Each recreational hockey session costs $245 and includes a jersey. Returning players with a jersey will only pay $225. Goalies can play for free. Players must register with USA HOCKEY insurance.

Learn more about recreational hockey registration here.

Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena is 2150 Jackson Ave.