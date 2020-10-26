Michigan football injury update: Jim Harbaugh expects Daxton Hill, Quinn Nordin back at practice

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the injuries to Daxton Hill and Quinn Nordin after Michigan football’s impressive opening victory over Minnesota.

Hill started at safety Saturday before leaving for an undisclosed reason. Jake Moody handled the kicking duties with Nordin out.

Harbaugh was asked Monday about the status of Hill and Nordin ahead of the game against Michigan State. He said he expects both players to return to practice this week.

“I think he’s gonna be fine,” Harbaugh said of Hill. “We’ll know in the next day or so, but I anticipate him practicing midweek -- tomorrow or Wednesday."

Hill is one of the best players on the roster and a difference-maker for the young secondary. He made three solo tackles before leaving the Minnesota game.

Michigan sorely missed Nordin, who converted 10 of 13 field goal attempts last season and has made 40 of 53 tries the last three seasons. Moody struggled against Minnesota, missing all three attempts -- two from inside 40 yards -- but converting all seven extra points.

“Yeah, I anticipate he will be (available to practice this week),” Harbaugh said of Nordin.

The Wolverines jumped to No. 13 in the AP poll after Saturday’s victory against the Golden Gophers. Michigan State is off to an 0-1 start after falling to Rutgers.