Take a virtual tour of TheRide’s new replacement bus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is getting eight replacement buses for its fleet.

The first of the new buses has arrived and TheRide is inviting the Ann Arbor community to give feedback on what they like and don’t like about the new bus.

Each of the replacements will take over for buses on the AAATA fleet that have reached their useful life per Federal Transit Administration guidelines, according to TheRide’s newsletter.

Manufactured by Nova Bus, each new bus has larger windows, a back window, more spacious seating, a designated stroller area, floor markings, full-sized windows on the rear doors and antimicrobial seats.

Instead of doors that are divided equally, doors on the new buses are divided into a larger and smaller door which allows the doors to open wider.

The replacement buses include USB charging ports, push buttons instead of pull cords, internal and external security cameras and destination headsigns.

The entire bus will “kneel” while passengers enter and exit to make the process easier. Each of the buses has a Collision Avoidance System installed for better night vision detection and an axle that will help with smoother rides.

Riders will notice that the bodies of the Nova Bus buses have been designed to reflect the TheRide logo and have large front windshields and front-side windows.

Feedback will be accepted through Monday, November 2, 2020.

Sneak a peek at the video below, then leave your feedback on this comment form (scroll to the bottom of the page).

