Ann Arbor hockey team reports positive COVID-19 cases

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Amateur Hockey Association has reported a total of six positive COVID-19 tests on its team.

The youth team has been quarantining since the first positive cases emerged last week. The last time the team was at Ann Arbor Ice Cube was on Oct. 17, but management believes that the players who tested positive were not in the locker room with the other players. However, they did play on the ice together for an 80 minute practice.

“AAAHA intends to keep each positive tested individual off the ice for 14 days from the date of the positive test,” wrote team management in an email.

The team has reported each case to the Washtenaw County Health Department, which is monitoring the cases.

According to management, some members of the team socialize together outside of practice. The team’s coach is working with parents of the players to determine where and when the children could have been exposed.

