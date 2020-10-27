Ann Arbor SPARK to connect job seekers, employers at Tech Homecoming on November 24

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual Tech Homecoming event is going virtual this year.

Tech Homecoming, an event that connects growing companies and job seekers, will be held online this year on Tuesday, November 24, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Although Tech Homecoming is free, registration is required.

“Originally conceived as a way to kick off the long Thanksgiving weekend, Tech Homecoming is a chance to show off the abundant career opportunities Ann Arbor has to offer,” said Jenn Cornell Queen, Ann Arbor SPARK senior vice president, marketing, communications, and events.

“We broadly market Tech Homecoming to areas outside of Michigan where we know tech talent is located as a way to attract their attention to Ann Arbor’s vibrant tech ecosystem, its range of driving industry businesses, and the innovation that’s happening here. Although virtual this year, we’re as excited as ever to provide companies the chance to meet with job seekers.”

Participating Tech Homecoming companies are:

AdAdapted

Amy Cell Talent

Atomic Object

Barracuda

Daysmart Software

Eastern Michigan University’s Digital Engagement Clinic

Groundspeed Analytics

Invisible AI

KLA

May Mobility

Michigan Works! Southeast

Nokia Deepfield

ProQuest

RXA

Shoptelligence

SkySpecs

University of Michigan Credit Union

Workit Health

This year’s Tech Homecoming is being offered as part of Back to Michigan, a nine-region effort to attract attention to careers available across the state. Back to Michigan, held November 17-24, aims to connect people interested in relocating to Michigan, and current residents who are unemployed, directly with hiring employers.

To register for the event or for more information, visit: www.annarborusa.org/tech-homecoming.

For more information about jobs available in the Ann Arbor region, visit: www.annarborusa.org/jobs.