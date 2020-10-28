Ann Arbor’s TheRide to start restoring service in November

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has announced that it will begin restoring service next month after implementing its Temporary Service Plan in August.

The first update to the plan -- a simplified network of routes with frequent trips to essential destinations -- will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22 and will see the restoration of service to Western Ann Arbor, where no transportation options currently exist.

TheRide will host several virtual town hall meetings to share the updates to the fixed routes and FlexRide-East, updates to its Title VI Program and more information about its new mobile ticketing app EZfare.

According to TheRide, the service updates that begin Sunday, Nov, 22 include:

Route 22: The boarding location at the Blake Transit Center will be relocated.

Route 25: The route that starts at the Blake Transit Center will be adjusted to serve Target on Waters Rd.

Route 26: Service will be restored east of S. Maple with routing adjusted to operate in one direction, every 30 minutes with service on Madison, Seventh, Scio Church, S. Maple, Pauline, Stadium and Franklin.

Route 41: This route has been suspended by Eastern Michigan University due to the College of Business moving to Central College.

Route 62: This route will be temporarily suspended due to the University of Michigan extended break. Service will resume January 18, 2021.

FlexRide-East: Weekend service is being added to the FlexRide-East service area in Ypsilanti Township. Operating hours on Saturday and Sunday will be from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. with the last drop off no later than 7 p.m.

The 45-minute interactive town hall meetings will be conducted through Zoom and are open to the public. Each session will include a Q&A section.

“We continue to take a very cautious approach to adding back service,” Bryan D. Smith, Deputy CEO of Operations at TheRide said in a statement. “The service adjustments that begin in November is our next step towards restoring services.”

Here’s when the town halls will be taking place:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Noon

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 6 p.m.

Participants can join the meetings by computer or phone. Visit TheRide.org to learn how to join a session or call 734-996-0400. Closed captioning will be available.

According to its website, TheRide has taken the following measures to ensure the safety of all onboard during the COVID-19 crisis:

Customers are required to wear a face mask

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only

Buses are cleaned with CDC recommended protocols

Social distancing is encouraged with signs posted at transit centers and in buses

Fewer passengers are allowed on each bus at any one time

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees

Masks, gloves and face shields are also provided for drivers

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended

Transit centers remain closed except for customer transactions, where applicable

For the most updated information on TheRide’s schedules, routes and detours, visit TheRide.org.