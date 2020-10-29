Volunteer in these Ann Arbor parks in November

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation is looking for volunteers for its November events to restore and protect Ann Arbor’s natural areas.

Activities include ecological monitoring, conducting animal and plant inventories and stewardships projects with staff guiding volunteers.

NAP and the city are monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak closely, following state and local health orders. Events may be changed in order to keep volunteers and members of the public safe. Updates on event changes will be posted at www.a2gov.org/NAPevents and those who registered will be notified.

Registration to participate is required. To preregister, sign up using Rec-1 by noon on the Friday before the weekend the event will be taking place. Volunteers are required to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet at all times during activities.

Participants should wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and leather work gloves. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The exact meeting location will be provided once you register.

Here are November’s volunteer events, from the city’s website:

Stewardship Workday at Berkshire Creek Nature Area

When: Sunday, Nov. 1, 1–4 p.m.

Help restore native ecosystems alongside Mallets Creek’s floodplain on a refreshing November afternoon! Then, in the springtime, come back and see the unique plant species known as “Green Dragon” that can be found here due to your restoration efforts. Join NAP to cut invasive shrubs from the area, which can spread quickly and cover the understory, choking out the sunlight needed by native plants below. Preregistration through Rec-1 using this link is required as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

Stewardship Workday at Barton Nature Area

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–4 p.m.

The Huron River is one of the most beloved natural features in our city and supports many unique plant communities along its banks. Help NAP support the health of the river by meeting at Barton Nature Area to remove invasive shrubs from one of these beautiful, riverside meadows! You’ll also see the city’s working hydroelectric dam, Barton Dam. Preregistration through Rec-1 using this link is required as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

Stewardship Workday at Bird Hills Nature Area

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.– noon

Bird Hills gives us the opportunity to view many different kinds of wildlife, including reptiles, amphibians, and tons of fascinating birds. Numerous types of key tree species can also be found in the area’s mesic and wet forests, including Washtenaw County’s largest sugar maple! Help NAP make room for more native plants as we cut invasive shrubs. Preregistration through Rec-1 using this link is required as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

Stewardship Workday at Sunset Brooks Nature Area

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1–4 p.m.

Though it be but a small park, the neighborhood love for Sunset Brooks is fierce! Once saved from development by the hard work of surrounding neighbors, this small park has a number of charming features that make it a worthwhile place to protect. Join NAP and discover something new to love about Sunset Brooks while helping to remove invasive shrubs! Preregistration through Rec-1 is required using this link as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

Stewardship Workday at Foxfire West Nature Area

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 1–4 p.m.

A tucked-away neighborhood gem, Foxfire West is a great new park to discover for the first time or enjoy again and again! Join NAP to protect this park from aggressive invasive shrubs. Preregistration through Rec-1 using this link is required as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

Stewardship Workday – Family Volunteer Day at Kuebler Langford Nature Area

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1–4 p.m.

Join NAP and spend time with your family! Family Volunteer Day is a global day of service that celebrates the power of families who work together to support their communities and neighborhoods. It’s an amazing day to bring your family together to make your mark on the world. Preregistration through Rec-1 using this link is required as space is limited. Meeting location will be provided after registration.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/NAP.