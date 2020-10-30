38ºF

Ex-Michigan football star, ‘College Gameday’ host Desmond Howard tests positive for COVID

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)
Former University of Michigan football star Desmond Howard has tested positive for COVID-19, the ESPN “College Gameday” host announced on Wednesday.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy as a Wolverine in 1991, said he tested positive on Wednesday and plans to participate in the “College Gameday” broadcast this weekend from a remote location.

Howard says he’s experiencing mild symptoms but feels okay.

“Outside of those symptoms, I feel good,” Howard said. "But you have to take this very seriously because it’s a very tricky virus — extremely unpredictable and tricky virus. You have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health even if you feel good.”

