Ex-Michigan football star, ‘College Gameday’ host Desmond Howard tests positive for COVID

Former University of Michigan football star Desmond Howard has tested positive for COVID-19, the ESPN “College Gameday” host announced on Wednesday.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy as a Wolverine in 1991, said he tested positive on Wednesday and plans to participate in the “College Gameday” broadcast this weekend from a remote location.

Howard says he’s experiencing mild symptoms but feels okay.

“Outside of those symptoms, I feel good,” Howard said. "But you have to take this very seriously because it’s a very tricky virus — extremely unpredictable and tricky virus. You have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health even if you feel good.”